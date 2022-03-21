HomeLocalNot Much Movement On Gas Prices Locally

Not Much Movement On Gas Prices Locally

This week begins the same way last week ended in this part of central Mississippi– with gas prices hovering near the $4 mark in two of the local counties and slightly cheaper in a third.  AAA says the average price in Attala County is down about a half cent since Friday to $3.92.   In Leake County, the auto club says gas is averaging just under $4.01 after dropping about a penny over the weekend.  And the average price in Neshoba County is just above $4.01, the same as Friday, after briefly dropping below $4 on Saturday.

