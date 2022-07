Notable dates on the Kosciusko School District 2022 – 2023 calendar

2022-2023 Kosciusko School District important dates:

August 1 – 3: Professional Development

August 4: First Day of School

September 5: Labor Day Holiday

October 12 – 14: Fall Break

November 21 – 25: Thanksgiving Holidays

November 28: Classes resume

December 20: 60% Day

December 21 – January 4: Christmas Holidays

January 4: Staff Reports

January 5: Classes resume

January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

February 20: President’s Day Holiday

March 13 – 17: Spring Break

March 20: Classes Resume

April 7: Good Friday Holiday

April 10: Easter Monday

May 19: Graduation

For more dates and information throughout the school year, visit www.kosciuskoschools.com.

Contact the Kosciusko School District at 662-289-4771.