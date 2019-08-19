Number of jobs in MS rises to new historic high

Mississippi’s unemployment rate in July 2019 was 5.1%, a slight over the month increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from June 2019.

The July 2019 rate is four-tenths of a percentage point higher than a year ago in July 2018, when the rate was 4.7%.

The number of non-farm jobs in Mississippi rose by 1,200 in July to 1,171,700, which are the most jobs ever recorded in Mississippi.

Over the year since July 2018, the number of jobs in our state increased by 19,000. These numbers are based on a survey of employers. That employer survey is recognized as the most reliable indicator of job growth.

The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in July by 5,600 to 1,276,300. Over the year since July 2018, the Labor Force grew by 1,600.

The number Mississippians working rose in July by 4,100 to 1,211,500; however, for the year since July 2018, employed individuals decreased by 3,400.

The number of unemployed Mississippians rose by 1,500 in July to 64,800.

Over the year since July 2018, the number of unemployed Mississippians increased by 5,000.

For details or questions on this information, please contact Mary Willoughby at (601) 321-6260 or by email at: mwilloughby@mdes.ms.gov.