Several Kosciusko Whippets have been named to the 2022 Region 4-4A All-District football team.

1st Team

CB – Jaquavious Pace

DL – Kantavious Brown

LB – Eli Kemp

LB – Javen Mallet

K – Alexis Hernandez

2nd Team

OL – Aaron Ellis

OL – Preston Moore

WR – Derrick Manning

WR – Kedrick Woodward

DL – Tavion Clayton

Super 22

OL – Corey Fuller

WR – Lee Wade

DL – Reggie Carter

LB – Thomas Olive

DB – Tyran Mosley

P – Jon Gant



Most Valuable

QB – Caden Green