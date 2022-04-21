NWS: 89 Tornadoes In Four Weeks

After getting through January, February and the first three weeks of March without a single tornado in Mississippi, the state has been battered by 89 over a period of less than four weeks. That includes 27 tornadoes on March 22nd, 29 on March 30th, 13 on April 5th, 16 on April 13th and four on April 17th. And the National Weather Service says the total could go higher as more storm surveys are completed. Already, this ranks as the fifth-highest tornado total for any year going back to 1950. The record– 115– was set in 2019 and we’re nine tornadoes ahead of that year through April. Despite the large numbers, most of the tornadoes this year have been classified as weak, with 75 rated EF-0 or EF-1. There’ve been 12 EF-2 tornadoes, one EF-3 and one tornado which remains unclassified. Attala County has seen four tornadoes this year with two each in Leake and Neshoba counties.