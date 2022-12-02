NWS Confirms 10 Tornadoes, Kosy Storm Responsible for Two of Them

Even though the thunderstorm supercell which moved directly over Kosciusko Tuesday night didn’t produce a tornado in the city, it did later in the evening as it tracked to the northeast. The National Weather Service says the same supercell was responsible for an EF-1 tornado that was on the ground for about five miles from Winston County northwest of Louisville into the edge of Choctaw County. NWS says it also produced another EF-1 tornado in Lowndes County near Crawford. A total of ten tornadoes have been confirmed so far across the state as storm surveys continue.