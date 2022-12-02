NWS Confirms 10 Tornadoes, Kosy Storm Responsible for Two of Them

HomeLocalNWS Confirms 10 Tornadoes, Kosy Storm Responsible for Two of Them

Even though the thunderstorm supercell which moved directly over Kosciusko Tuesday night didn’t produce a tornado in the city, it did later in the evening as it tracked to the northeast.  The National Weather Service says the same supercell was responsible for an EF-1 tornado that was on the ground for about five miles from Winston County northwest of Louisville into the edge of Choctaw County.  NWS says it also produced another EF-1 tornado in Lowndes County near Crawford.   A total of ten tornadoes have been confirmed so far across the state as storm surveys continue.

