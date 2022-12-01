NWS: Eight Tornadoes Confirmed, Storm Surveys Continue

The local area was spared as at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The closest touchdown to us was the EF-1 tornado which was on the ground for about five miles from Winston County northwest of Louisville into the edge of Choctaw County. The National Weather Service estimates the top winds at 90 miles an hour. Other tornadoes have been confirmed in Lowndes, Jasper, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis (2), Amite/Pike and Greene counties.