HomeLocalNWS: Eight Tornadoes Confirmed, Storm Surveys Continue

NWS: Eight Tornadoes Confirmed, Storm Surveys Continue

by

The local area was spared as at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.  The closest touchdown to us was the EF-1 tornado which was on the ground for about five miles from Winston County northwest of Louisville into the edge of Choctaw County.  The National Weather Service estimates the top winds at 90 miles an hour. Other tornadoes have been confirmed in Lowndes, Jasper, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis (2), Amite/Pike and Greene counties.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

NWS: A Close Call for Kosciusko Tuesday Night

Damage Reported After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi

Gas Prices Continue Slow Fall After Last Week’s Peak

Gas Price Drop in Mississippi Forecast to Continue, Unless….

First Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Mississippi

Deputies in Attala clean up early morning storm damage, reports of trespassing