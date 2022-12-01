NWS: Eight Tornadoes Confirmed, Storm Surveys Continue

The local area was spared as at least eight tornadoes touched down in Mississippi Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The closest touchdown to us was the EF-1 tornado which was on the ground for about five miles from Winston County northwest of Louisville into the edge of Choctaw County. The National Weather Service estimates the top winds at 90 miles an hour. Other tornadoes have been confirmed in Lowndes, Jasper, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis (2), Amite/Pike and Greene counties.
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Mockingbird Music Series – Steve Azar at The Guitar AcademyThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
The Guitar Academy
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents James Martin and the Myles FamilySun, Dec 4 at 3:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 5 at 6:30pm
Historic Downtown Square