NWS Hones in on Friday Storm Threat

It looks like north Mississippi will be the focus of the next round of severe weather. The National Weather Service has placed areas near and north of a Greenville-Tupelo line under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds beginning late Friday afternoon. Much of the local area remains under a Level-2 “slight” risk with a Level-1 “marginal” for the southern portions of Leake and Neshoba counties and areas to the south.

Earlier Friday, strong non-thunderstorm winds are expected with gusts up to 35 miles an hour possible in this part of central Mississippi.