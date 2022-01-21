NWS Issues Cold Weather Alert

The National Weather Service says the coldest temperatures of the winter this weekend could cause some problems in this part of central Mississippi. With tonight’s lows between 15 and 20, there’s a danger of hypothermia with prolonged exposure and exposed pipes could be damaged. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for about 18 hours– from 6 pm until noon Saturday. And a rare event on the Mississippi coast– a winter weather advisory that’s in effect this morning for freezing rain and sleet.