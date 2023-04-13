NWS: Stormy Saturday Possible

HomeLocalNWS: Stormy Saturday Possible

The threat of tornadoes will be limited but not out of the question as storms move through Mississippi on Saturday.  The National Weather Service has most of the local area under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather, primarily damaging wind gusts and hail.

