HomeLocalNWS Surveying Local Storm Damage Today

NWS Surveying Local Storm Damage Today

by

A National Weather Service survey team today plans to inspect Wednesday’s storm damage in Attala and Leake counties to determine if it was caused by a tornado—and if so, how strong that storm might have been.  Already, ten tornadoes have been confirmed in Mississippi, two in both Lamar and Jackson counties and one each in the city of Jackson and in Warren, Noxubee, Forrest, Panola and Perry counties.

More than 4,000 customers across the state are still without electricity this morning after Wednesday’s storms.  In Attala County, 389 outages are being reported with 57 in Leake County.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Photo gallery: Storm damage on Nile Road

Attala County residents with damage from storms can self-report to MEMA

Photo: Career-Tech Center and local industries form partnerships

Photos: Storm Damage Reported Locally

UPDATED – Multiple Fires in Attala County Today

Some Counties Can Seek Storm Repair Funds