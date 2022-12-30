Officers Called to Several Disturbances in Attala

Thursday, December 29, 2022

1:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call from a resident of Attala Rd 5003 who stated that someone was outside their home in a vehicle honking the horn, then started beating on the door of the residence.

2:33 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove an individual from a residence on Hwy 407 near Hwy 411 in McCool.

8:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a building near Popeyes on Hwy 12 East.

12:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Smoke’s Tobacco on Hwy 12 regarding a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot. One vehicle left the scene of the accident.

2:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence on By-Way Rd.

3:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to calls reporting a fight in progress at Yorkshire Apartments.