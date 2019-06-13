Official Election Results of the June 11, 2019, Tribal Council Election

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians – Tribal Election Committee has verified the election results from Tuesday’s Tribal Council election. All absentee ballots have been counted.

The eight tribal council seats will be filled by the following winners of Tuesday’s election.

Bogue Chitto – Ronnie Henry

Bogue Homa – Michael Briscoe

Conehatta – Timothy Thomas Sr.

Pearl River – Nigel Gibson

Red Water – Richard Isaac, Sharon Johnson

Standing Pine – Richard Sockey

Tucker – Wanda Simpson – McMillian

Official Election Results (002)