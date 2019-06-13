Official Election Results of the June 11, 2019, Tribal Council Election

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians – Tribal Election Committee has verified the election results from Tuesday’s Tribal Council election. All absentee ballots have been counted.
The eight tribal council seats will be filled by the following winners of Tuesday’s election.
- Bogue Chitto – Ronnie Henry
- Bogue Homa – Michael Briscoe
- Conehatta – Timothy Thomas Sr.
- Pearl River – Nigel Gibson
- Red Water – Richard Isaac, Sharon Johnson
- Standing Pine – Richard Sockey
- Tucker – Wanda Simpson – McMillian