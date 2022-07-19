Ole Miss National Championship trophy coming to Neshoba County Fair

The College World Series Championship trophy is coming to the Neshoba County Fair.

According to a Facebook post, the trophy will be at the fairgrounds Thursday, July 28.

The trophy will be on display at the pavilion from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm.

Fans and fair goers will have the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy.

The trophy will continue its tour of Neshoba County at Pearl River Resort later that evening.

For a complete list of tour stops for the championship trophy, visit olemisssports.com.