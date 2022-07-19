HomeAttalaOle Miss National Championship trophy coming to Neshoba County Fair

Ole Miss National Championship trophy coming to Neshoba County Fair

by
Source: OM Athletics

The College World Series Championship trophy is coming to the Neshoba County Fair.

According to a Facebook post, the trophy will be at the fairgrounds Thursday, July 28.

The trophy will be on display at the pavilion from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm.

Fans and fair goers will have the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy.

The trophy will continue its tour of Neshoba County at Pearl River Resort later that evening.

For a complete list of tour stops for the championship trophy, visit olemisssports.com.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Attala County Schools Back to School Night schedule

Autopsy report confirms Carroll County boy, 6, was stabbed to death

72nd Choctaw Indian Fair Images

Bret Michaels to perform Saturday at Choctaw Indian Fair

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Jackson; $35,000 ticket won in Holmes County

MS Department of Health urging Attala County residents to wear masks due to increasing COVID levels