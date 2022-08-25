Ole Miss to hold James Meredith desegregation 60th anniversary events

Ole Miss has a number of events planned to celebrate the anniversary of civil rights icon James Meredith enrolling in the school.

The school will hold a week of activities honoring the Kosciusko native and the impact he had on desegregating the university.

Activities will begin Sept. 12 with the main program being held Sept. 28.

Additionally, Meredith will be recognized during halftime of the Kentucky/Ole Miss football game Saturday, Oct. 1, the 60th anniversary of when Meredith enrolled at Ole Miss. .

“Honoring the anniversary of integration reminds us of our foundational commitment as a community of scholars to educating the next generation of citizens,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “Sixty years later, we continue to be inspired by the courage and persistence displayed by James Meredith in integrating our university and how each of us has the power to effect change for a better community, a better Mississippi and a better world.

“As an institution of higher education, we recognize and embrace the transformative role that education plays in advocating for and helping all members of our community to thrive.”

A complete list of events and other details about the anniversary of integration, including Meredith’s story, a timeline, a photo gallery and video interviews, can be found at https://60years.olemiss.edu/.