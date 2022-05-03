Olympic gold medalist to cycle through Kosciusko for cancer fundraiser

Join CARES for the 2nd Annual Erase the Trace, a charity bike ride along the Natchez Trace, fundraising for Glioblastoma cancer research. Participate as a virtual rider or join them in person and bike to honor those you know and love impacted by cancer. Register here or Donate here.

“On September 11, 2019, Scott Williams was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, arguably the deadliest type of cancer and a disease with no known cause and no known cure. Despite being the most common malignant brain tumor in adults, no notable improvement has been made in survival rates in three decades. After successful surgery, countless prayers, and multiple means of attacking the disease, Scott has passed the median life expectancy for GBM with little or no loss of his cognitive or physical ability. In 2021, Scott partnered with CARES to make a life-long goal a reality, biking all 444 miles of the Natchez Trace while raising over $30,000.

Inspired by Scott Williams’ commitment to fundraising and advocacy for Glioblastoma Multiforme, CARES Founder Scott Hamilton has committed to join the 2nd Annual Erase the Trace ride in 2022, and will complete all 444 miles of the Trace himself to raise vital funding for all those impacted by cancer and GBM.

Scott Hamilton is an Olympic Champion, cancer survivor, television broadcaster, motivational speaker, author, husband/father and eternal optimist! During his figure skating career, Hamilton’s list of achievements includes his Olympic gold medal, over 70 titles, awards, and honors. In 1990, Hamilton was inducted into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame and in that same year, he became a member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Following his mother’s passing from cancer and his own survival of testicular cancer, Hamilton launched the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (CancerAlliance for Research, Education and Survivorship) in 2014, with a mission to improve cancer patient survivor-ship by supporting world class cancer research and the highest quality patient treatment and care.”

*https://fundraise.scottcares.org/erasethetrace*



Join the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation for the Erase the Trace charity bike ride fundraiser for Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain Cancer research along the Natchez trace. You can cycle the trace along with Scott Hamilton and Scott Williams or you can follow along their journey as a virtual rider to honor loved ones impacted by cancer. Register or Donate now.