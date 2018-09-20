One Arrested in Sallis on Drug Charges

One man was arrested and is facing drug charges after a pursuit near Sallis.

Sheriff Tim Nail tell Breezy News that on Saturday September 8th while his deputies were on patrol on Highway 429 near Highway 14 west when they observed a 4 wheeler that ran a stop sign and attempted to execute a traffic stop when the driver attempted to flee. The driver attempted to allude officers by turning into a field adjacent to the roadway when he hit a hole and was thrown over the handlebars. He then fled from deputies on foot. He was soon taken into custody and a large quantity of marijuana was found in a book bag he was carrying on his back at the time.

Sheriff Nail said Christopher D. Erving ,32 year old black male from Kosciusko, was charged with no drivers license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (felony), running a stop sign and unauthorized use of a vehicle/ATV.

Erving was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility were he has been released on a $11,000 bond.