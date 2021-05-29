One arrested after shooting at Adam’s grocery in Kosciusko

One person was arrested after a shooting at Adams’ Grocery in Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the shooting happened around 5:19 pm Friday afternoon.

According to Dew, the shooting resulted after a “verbal and physical altercation” in the parking lot of the store.

Two shots were fired and the victim, a 17-year-old black male, was shot once in the upper torso.

He left the scene and attempted to run west towards the hospital. He was picked up by someone and delivered to Baptist Attala ER.

The victim was treated at Baptist Attala and flown to a Jackson hospital and has since been released.

The alleged shooter was identified as 19-year-old Kewance Fair from Kosciusko.

Fair turned himself in at the police department around 10:00 pm Friday night after a search warrant was conducted at his home.

He was processed and charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Leake County Jail.

His bond has been set at $100,000.