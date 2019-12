A Kosciusko man has been arrested on aggravated assault charges.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said 51-year-old Johnny Saxton Blair was arrested Sunday, Dec. 8 near Ethel.

Further details surrounding the arrest weren’t given, but Nail did say the victim of the assault had to be take to University Medical Center in Jackson to be treated.

Saxton was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

His bond was set at 20,000.