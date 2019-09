One man is behind bars for arson.

According to Investigator Mark Hill with th Attala County Sheriff Department on September 14, 2019 Carl Anthony Houston, a 49 year old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for arson 3rd Degree by Sergeant Nick Cox.

Houston is accused of setting fire to the personal belongings of his girlfriend at his residence on Youth Center Road after an altercation between the two.

Houston was transported to the Leake County Jail to await an initial appearance.