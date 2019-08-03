One Arrested for Disturbing the Peace

One man is behind bars on disorderly conduct charges.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department made an arrest early Saturday morning

Investigator Jimmy Nunn and Deputy Daniel Ray were called to Pope Street in Ethel around 8:00 am for a report of loud music and disturbing the peace. When officers arrived on location they spoke to the subject and believed the mater had been resolved. Before deputies were out of town they were called back. This time the subject was uncooperative with law enforcement. Deputies then took 50 year old Christopher J. Posteraro into custody.

According to Nail, Posteraro has been charged with disorderly conduct and refusing to comply with lawful commands.

Posteraro has been transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility and is currently being held on a $1,00 bond.