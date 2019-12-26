One arrested for Leake County murder

On Dec. 21, 2019, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Carthage Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, arrested Brzezinskir Henderson Sr. (41) for the murder of Gary (Butch) Harkins and the armed robbery of the Shell convenience store in Carthage.

Harkins was murdered at a house on Griffin Lane south of Thomastown in Leake County on Sept. 14, 2019. The Shell station was robbed Thursday, Dec, 19.

Henderson is currently being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.