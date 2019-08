One man is behind bars following a stabbing on Peeler Street in Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 34-year-old Larry L. Winters was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault.

Dew said Winters was arrested following an incident where a 17-year-old was stabbed in the arm.

The victim, who’s named has not been released, was in surgery Thursday morning to repair a 4 to 5 inch gash on the inside of his elbow.

Winters was taken to the Leake County Jail. His bond was set at $10,00o.