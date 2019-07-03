One Arrested On Drug Charges

One person is behind bars after a search warrant was served on Aponaug Road.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that his department, along with members of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, executed a search warrant at 202 Aponaug Road on Wednesday morning at approximately 11:00 am. The search came after an ongoing investigation, according to Nail.

After a thorough search of the residence deputies were able to recover two ounces of crystal methamphetamine and spice.

Shirley Hutchison, 60 year old white female, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent.

Hutchison is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 bond.