One Behind Bars on Multiple Burglary Charges

One man is behind bars on multiple burglary charges.

According to Sheriff Tim Nail after an on going investigation starting in November 2019, 38 year old Tony R. Harrington of Neshoba County was arrested in Neshoba on multiple burglary charges.

Sheriff Nail would like to thank Choctaw, Winston, Neshoba and the MDOC for assistance in the joint county investigation and arrest.

Chief Deputy Zelie Shaw and Investigator Jimmy Nunn are credited with the arrest.

According to Nunn more charges are pending.

Breezy News will update as more information is made available..