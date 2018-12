At 7:39 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and rescue responded to the 2000 block of highway 43 south for a report of a one vehicle MVA.

Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that it was located approximately 2 miles from the county line. Officers reported there were no injuries or entrapment and that the north bound lane was blocked.

No injuries were reported. There has been no word as to the cause of the accident.