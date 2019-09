At 5:03 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on South Hunting at the Gilliland Street intersection.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the auto ran into a stop sign blocking one lane of traffic.

No medical transport was given.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident.

The Kosciusko Police will be in charge of the investigation.