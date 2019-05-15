One Car Accident on Youth Center Road

At 9:19 pm on Tuesday night Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to Attala Road 4202, also known as Youth Center Road, for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said the driver attempted to avoid hitting a dog and lost control.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found one car off the roadway with heavy damage.

One person was transport by POV (private owned vehicle) to a local hospital for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department.