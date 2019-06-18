One Car MVA in Ethel; Four Sent to Hospital

At 11:12 am Attala Deputies, Ethel Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Hannah Street in Ethel.

Units arrived on scene and found one vehicle with heavy damage blocking one lane of traffic.

All occupants were out of the vehicle and ambulatory.

Deputy Scott Walters tells Breezy News that one person was transported to a local hospital with what was described as minor head injuries. The other three were transport to the hospital by POV (Private Owned Vehicle) to be checked out for precautionary reasons.

Walters said that the weather and slippery roads conditions possibly played a factor in the accident. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.