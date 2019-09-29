One Car MVA on 43

At 8:45 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 43 south across from Rawson’s Auto.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle off the road way having crashed through a fence. They found a fence post lodged into the front of the vehicle.

Sergeant Nick Cox tells Breezy News that one person was transported to Baptist Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Although they has been no official word on the cause of the accident it is believed that alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.