Saturday – One Car MVA on Highway 14 West

6:40 am – Officials responded to a down tree on County Road 4101. Tree was down on the bridge.

7:08 am – Officials responded to a one car MVA on Highway 14 West. No injuries were reported.

8:37 am – Officials were called to Birdie Trail for a property vandalism.

10:53 am – Officials were notified of a disturbance on Attala Road 1175.

12:30 pm – Officials were called to 43 North about a reckless motorcycle driver.

6:15 pm – Officers were called to Attala Road 4120 for a disturbance.

6:40 pm – Officers were called to North Natchez Street for a blown transformer close to a residential house.

7:59 pm – Officials responded to a disturbance on East Adams Street.