2:06 am – Officials responded to a one car MVA on Highway 14 West. Vehicle had been flipped and the subject was thrown from the vehicle.

1:16 pm – Officers received a call about a two car MVA on Highway 12 West. No injuries were reported on the scene.

5:19 pm – An official was requested on Highway 14 West for a disturbance.

6:35 pm – Caller called in advising there was a possible intoxicated driver all over the roadway on Highway 12 West.