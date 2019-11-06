One dead following wreck on Hwy 19 N

One person was killed in a one car wreck in western Attala County Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:24 pm Attala Deputies, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle vehicle MVA on 19 north, approximately 10 miles from Kosciusko near Springdale Church.

Emergency Management Danny Townsend notified units that they had injuries at the scene.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell identified the victim as 89-year-old Robert Henry Wells.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.