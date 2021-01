One person is dead and one is in custody following a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the shooting happened around 2:45 pm at a house on South Wells Street.

According to Dew, the victim, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times.

The suspect left the scene, but was apprehended by police at approximately 3:30 pm.

