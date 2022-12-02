HomeLocalOne Dead, Two Wounded in Carthage Shootings

One Dead, Two Wounded in Carthage Shootings

by

One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized tonight after shootings in Carthage which may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.   It happened just as the city’s Christmas parade was getting underway nearby.  Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says a man was found wounded in the leg and a woman was shot inside an SUV– and investigators believe she had been chased by another man who was found dead on Highway 16, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot.  Atkinson says people participating in and watching the parade were never in any danger.  The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the case.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Coffee with a Cop Tomorrow in Carthage

US Postal Service hosting job fair Tuesday in Canton; positions available in Carthage and Kosciusko

Active Shooter Response Training Coming Soon in Carthage

Republican Primary Election for Carthage Coming Soon

Carthage Weather Radio Off the Air

VIDEO – Billy McMillan Sworn in as Chief of Police in Carthage