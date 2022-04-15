One Enchanted Evening at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

A night of music and magic is coming to Kosciusko very soon! Joe M. Turner, a multi-faceted and captivating performer, will be at Skipworth Performing Arts Center Friday May 6th. Turner is a magician, mentalist, and professional speaker. He is also a popular onscreen and onstage talent, a professional pianist, an accomplished vocalist, composer and playwright.

Skipworth Performing Arts Center is located at 317 East Jefferson Street in Kosciusko. Doors will open at 6pm and the show begins at 7pm. Prepare to be amazed!

Buy tickets online by clicking here, via email at kfeedirector@gmail.com, or by calling Boswell Media at 662-289-1050. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event. For more information, contact Melissa Boswell Townsend at 662-582-2455.