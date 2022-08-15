One in Hospital After Three-Vehicle Crash in Attala

Monday, August 15, 2022

11:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 19 near the Williamsville area.

2:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and ATMOS responded to reports of a possible gas leak at a residence on Myers Road.

3:39 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a business on HWY 12 East when they discovered an employee’s phone was stolen and the act was caught on camera.

3:46 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, MS HWY Patrol, and Emergency Medical Services were all dispatched to a crash on HWY 12 West near Dollar General in Sallis. The crash involved 3 vehicles and at least one person was transported to the hospital.