One Injured in Afternoon Crash

At 5:14 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located near Fair Propane.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a pickup on the side of the roadway and a white auto in a ditch narrowly missing a light pole.

Medics check the occupants of the vehicle and one patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.