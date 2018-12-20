One Injured in Multiple Vehicle Crash

At 5:45 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a three vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at the highway 12 and 35 north intersection.

Emergency units arrived on scene and found the roadway almost completely blocked and three cars with heavy damage. Officers notified medical personnel that they had at least one possible patient complaining of head pain.

MedStat transported two patients to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.