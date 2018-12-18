One Injured in Three Vehicle Crash

At 4:47 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a three vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at the highway 43 south at the new bypass.

Units arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the middle of the intersection and one pulled off the side of the roadway.

MedStat transported one person to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.