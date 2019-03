At 5:28 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of the Mexican Restaurant.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find two vehicles off the roadway by the south bound lane.

Medics checked the victims and transported one patient to Baptist-Attala for complaining of back pain. The full extent of his injuries is unknown.

The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.