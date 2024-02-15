One injured in wreck south of Kosciusko

One person was injured in a wreck south of Kosciusko Thursday morning at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Attala Deputies, EMS, Attala County Fire Department, & MS Hwy Patrol responded to the crash.

The wreck happened at the the Hwy 35/19 intersection and involved two vehicles.

One victim was taken to Baptist Attala in an ambulance with undisclosed injuries.

The accident is under investigation.