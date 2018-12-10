One Injury in Head On Collision

At 2:21 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteer along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Attala Road 5053 about a 1/4 mile from the Ethel city limits.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the road was completely blocked.

According to Captain Tim Cox with the Attala County Fire Department, one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident will be under investigation by the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.