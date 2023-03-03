One Killed, Three Injured by Strong Winds in MS

One person was killed Friday morning when a tree fell on a vehicle in Yazoo County as strong winds blew through Mississippi. Three others were injured by falling trees in two other parts of the state.

Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham says the woman who was killed near Vaughn was driving a Jeep Cherokee which was hit by a falling tree as she drove down a county road.

A tree fell on a home in Mooreville injuring two people and another person was hurt in Starkville when a tree fell on a home.