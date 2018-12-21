One Man Shot in Attempted Robbery

An Attala man is recovering today from a gunshot he suffered in an attempted robbery according to authorities.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that he and his officers responded to a shooting in the Sallis area. The initial report came at approximately 11:22 pm sending deputies to a residence on Attala Road 4985.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim, identified as Willie Thornton, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Sheriff Nail said that a male wearing a mask approached the home of the victim and after a failed robbery attempt shot Thornton before fleeing the scene.

The Attala Sheriff’s Department put out a B.O.L.O. for the a white sedan with no hubcaps. It is believed that the subject lives in Holmes County. Nail said they are in the process of identifying the suspect and expect an arrest to be soon in this case.