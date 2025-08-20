One More Day of Heat Stress, Possible Storms

(Extreme heat warning shown in purple, heat advisory in orange on map above)

It looks like our heat wave in Mississippi is peaking. Expect one more day of really hot temperatures before a weak cold front that’s approaching the state provides a little relief beginning tomorrow….

“The increase in rain chances and the increase in cloud cover should hold temperatures down into the low to mid 90s versus the mid to upper 90s.”

Mike Edmonston at the National Weather Service in Jackson says it won’t be just the temperatures that’ll be coming down…

“The humidity won’t be as oppressive and the heat stress will be lowering.”

But for today, an extreme heat warning has been expanded to the east to include Holmes and Carroll counties, where the heat index could reach 115. There’s also a heat advisory which covers much of the local area including Attala, Leake, Montgomery and Choctaw counties with the heat index up to 110. Some thunderstorms could be rolling through the state today and in central Mississippi, there’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour.