One new COVID-19 death reported in Attala County

Attala County has reported one new death due to coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 25.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 65,436.

There have now been 515 cases of reported in Attala County since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 1,848 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 42,391.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.