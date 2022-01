12:49 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Carmack in front of the fish house. No one was injured in the accident.

2:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 East in front of Sunflower. One person did sustain minor injuries from the crash.