One Transported to Hospital After Highway 35 Crash

At 9:46 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Emergency Management, MedStat EMS, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 35 north near Attala Road 3106.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find one car off the roadway that had crashed into a tree.

One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of the patients injuries is not known at this time.

All Fire personnel cleared the scene at 10:24pm.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.