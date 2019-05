At 3:18 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at Spot Cash on highway 12 west.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle had crashed into a display of lawn mowers in front of the building.

Captain Chad Spears tells Breezy News that the driver had a seizure and lost control of the auto. She was transported to Baptist-Attala to be for medical treatment.